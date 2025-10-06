S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

A number of analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The stock has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

