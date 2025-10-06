S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.24. The stock has a market cap of £163.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

