S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

The stock has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.24.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

