S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Saturday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.