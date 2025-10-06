S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.6% during trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

