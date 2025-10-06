S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) rose 14.6% on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

SFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

