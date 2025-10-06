S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

