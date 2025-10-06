S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £163.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.