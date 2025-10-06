S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Up 14.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

