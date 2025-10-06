S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.6% on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.24.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.