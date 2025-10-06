SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $270.48 on Friday. SAP has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The company has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $282.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 400.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

