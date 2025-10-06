ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ScanSource has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 102,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $4,587,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 227,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,939.52. This represents a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $48,265.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,336.72. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ScanSource by 88.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4,168.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 64,566 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

