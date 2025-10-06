Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Capital & Planning LLC

Capital & Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,603 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 15.7% of Capital & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital & Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.