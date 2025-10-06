Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $14.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

MCRB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.45. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,085,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 147,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

