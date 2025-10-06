Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 6.97% 9.57% 0.93% Shinhan Financial Group 21.21% 12.27% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander Brasil and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 2 0 2.40 Shinhan Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Shinhan Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $25.44 billion 0.80 $2.48 billion $0.81 6.76 Shinhan Financial Group $17,980.80 billion 0.00 $3.12 billion $9.98 5.07

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Brasil. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Banco Santander Brasil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services. In addition, the company provides financing and advisory services for infrastructure projects and capital markets instruments, as well as offers equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions services. Further, it offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, and investments to institutional investors, corporate clients, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides research services, as well as offers brokerage services for corporate, institutional, and individual investors. Furthermore, it provides deposits and other bank funding instruments, and debit and credit cards. The company provides financial services and products to its customers through multichannel distribution network comprising branches, mini-branches, ATMs, call centers, Internet banking, and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

