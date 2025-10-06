Shopify’s (SHOP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Shopify by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 36.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 885.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.