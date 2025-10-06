Short Interest in AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI) Grows By 135.7%

AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AB International Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFI opened at $39.27 on Monday. AB International Buffer ETF has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB International Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB International Buffer ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.06% of AB International Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB International Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period.

