Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Drops By 50.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

AUKNY opened at $23.00 on Monday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Auckland International Airport Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

