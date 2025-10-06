Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCM) Increases By 136.4%

BIT Mining Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BTCMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 673,600 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 284,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BTCM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.34.

BTCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BIT Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

