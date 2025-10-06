Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Drops By 29.0%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTEC opened at $224.99 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

