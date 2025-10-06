Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Drops By 29.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GAINZ opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $24.15.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

