Short Interest in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA EEMO opened at $18.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market equities, selected by price momentum. Stocks are weighted by momentum, scaled by market-cap. EEMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.