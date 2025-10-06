Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Increases By 134.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Prenetics Global Stock Up 11.6%
PRENW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.