Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Increases By 134.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Stock Up 11.6%

PRENW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Prenetics Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.