Short Interest in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Declines By 29.0%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQQQ opened at $44.19 on Monday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 60,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

Featured Stories

