Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 29.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.60. Recruit has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

