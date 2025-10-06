Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 29.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Recruit
Recruit Stock Performance
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.