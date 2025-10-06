Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Stock Down 1.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBSW opened at $11.18 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.