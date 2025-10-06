Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in CubeSmart $CUBE

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 140.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

