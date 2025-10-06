Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wendy’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wendy’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.