Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.3750.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 65.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

