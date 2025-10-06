Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.8750.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Similarweb by 8.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $146,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.10. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

