Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

