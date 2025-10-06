Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.00% and a negative net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 2.06% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

