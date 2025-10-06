SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 88,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,154,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,638,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 417,012 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.