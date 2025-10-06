Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,945 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

