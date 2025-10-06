Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $38.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE SPR opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Spirit Aerosystems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Aerosystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 33,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 48.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Aerosystems by 128.2% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Aerosystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

