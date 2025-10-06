State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $87.85 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

