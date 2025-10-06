StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

StepStone Group Trading Up 3.5%

STEP stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,540,360. 16.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

