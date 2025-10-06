Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.1250.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $634.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,936.62. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 642,902 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 580,062 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

