Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.78. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

In other news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $226,840.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,726.96. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,841 shares of company stock worth $13,361,449 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

