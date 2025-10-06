T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $92.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

