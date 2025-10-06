Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.34 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
In other news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,635.26. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 412.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 568,164 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 530,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 997,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 387,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 378,663 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
