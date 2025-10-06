TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $12.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.66.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $11.54 in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

