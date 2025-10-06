Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 48.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $162.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

