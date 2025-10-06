Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 12,256 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $106,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 172,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,844.58. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $423,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,664.74. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 189,456 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Target Hospitality by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

