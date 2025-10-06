Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 6.1%

TAYD opened at $42.37 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taylor Devices by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 3,746.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

