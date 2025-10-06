Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 43060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank raised Telecom Italia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telecom Italia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

