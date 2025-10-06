Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.5714.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $587.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.33 and a 200 day moving average of $514.81. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $590.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

