Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

