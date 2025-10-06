Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,599 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,683,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.