The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $266.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

